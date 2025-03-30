Utah bans Pride flags from schools and public buildings

The US state of Utah has banned Pride flags from being displayed in schools or public buildings. The new law goes one step further than Idaho which last week passed a ban on the flag being seen in schools.

On Thursday Governor Spencer Cox announced that while he was opposed to the law, he would not veto it, because it his veto would likely be overturned by the Republican controlled legislature in the state.

As of May 7th, state or local government buildings that fly an unapproved flag will be fined $500 per day. The new laws only allows for the national and state flags, military flags and a short list of other flags approved by law makers.

The new law will not only ban Pride flags but will also stop flags with political slogans such as “Make America Great Again” from being flown.

The law is likely to be tested when the US Pride months arrives in June. Utah’s capital Salt Lake City is well-known for hosting a massive pride celebration.

Andrew Wittenberg, a spokesperson for Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office, said their attorneys are evaluating the law and the capital city does not yet have information on what it will do once the law takes effect.

The law only bans the flying of the Pride flag and does not prevent building from being lit up in Pride colours.

The politicians who brought in the law argue that they are protecting political neutrality by limiting the different types of flags that can be flown, but critics say they law is designed to erase LGBTIQA+ representation.