Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Utah bans Pride flags from schools and public buildings

News

The US state of Utah has banned Pride flags from being displayed in schools or public buildings. The new law goes one step further than Idaho which last week passed a ban on the flag being seen in schools.

On Thursday Governor Spencer Cox announced that while he was opposed to the law, he would not veto it, because it his veto would likely be overturned by the Republican controlled legislature in the state.

- Advertisement -

As of May 7th, state or local government buildings that fly an unapproved flag will be fined $500 per day. The new laws only allows for the national and state flags, military flags and a short list of other flags approved by law makers.

The new law will not only ban Pride flags but will also stop flags with political slogans such as “Make America Great Again” from being flown.

The law is likely to be tested when the US Pride months arrives in June. Utah’s capital Salt Lake City is well-known for hosting a massive pride celebration.

Andrew Wittenberg, a spokesperson for Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office, said their attorneys are evaluating the law and the capital city does not yet have information on what it will do once the law takes effect.

The law only bans the flying of the Pride flag and does not prevent building from being lit up in Pride colours.

The politicians who brought in the law argue that they are protecting political neutrality by limiting the different types of flags that can be flown, but critics say they law is designed to erase LGBTIQA+ representation.

Latest

News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Self Esteem, Bananarama, Grant Knoche, Perfume Genius and Jesse Mac Cormack.
News

On This Gay Day | Gilbert Baker, designer of the Pride flag, died

0
The flag he designed in 1976 has become an international symbol for LGBTIOQA+ communities.
Culture

Alan Cumming says he no longer gets frustrated when people forget he’s bisexual

0
The actor says he's quite fond of the word queer.
News

Elon Musk and J.K Rowling named in Imane Khelif’s cyberbullying complaint

0
French authorities are now investigating the alleged online abuse.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Self Esteem, Bananarama, Grant Knoche, Perfume Genius and Jesse Mac Cormack.
News

On This Gay Day | Gilbert Baker, designer of the Pride flag, died

0
The flag he designed in 1976 has become an international symbol for LGBTIOQA+ communities.
Culture

Alan Cumming says he no longer gets frustrated when people forget he’s bisexual

0
The actor says he's quite fond of the word queer.
News

Elon Musk and J.K Rowling named in Imane Khelif’s cyberbullying complaint

0
French authorities are now investigating the alleged online abuse.
News

Dance party producer charged over alleged possessions of child abuse materials

0
Matthew John Bachl will return to court next month.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New music from Self Esteem, Bananarama, Grant Knoche, Perfume Genius and Jesse Mac Cormack.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Gilbert Baker, designer of the Pride flag, died

OUTinPerth -
The flag he designed in 1976 has become an international symbol for LGBTIOQA+ communities.
Read more

Alan Cumming says he no longer gets frustrated when people forget he’s bisexual

Graeme Watson -
The actor says he's quite fond of the word queer.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture