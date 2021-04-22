WA Ballet’s ‘Dracula’ rises again this August at Crown Theatre

West Australian Ballet have announced their award-winning production of Dracula will find a killer new stage at Crown Theatre.

Follow Dracula, whose lonely soul is determined to reunite with his lost love Mina – and in doing so begins a reign of terror and seduction, draining the life from those around her to get what he desires.

The OUTinPerth team have published two reviews of previous productions of the bloody ballet – with both garnering five-star reviews.

“When the West Australian Ballet premiered their production of Dracula back in 2018 it was a huge undertaking for the company. Creating a new work from scratch is no small feat, it was major financial commitment for the ambitious company,” Graeme Watson wrote in 2020.

“The debut season was a huge success so it’s not surprising the work is being restaged so quickly, and a second viewing is just as exciting as seeing it the first time round.”

“With Dracula the West Australian Ballet has reached new heights, can’t wait to see their next ambitious creative endeavour.”

West Australian Ballet’s Dracula will be at Crown Perth from 19 – 24 August. For tickets and more information head to ticketmaster.com.au

