WA government releases draft plan for suicide prevention

News

The WA Government has released a draft plan to address death by suicide over the next five years.

The draft Western Australian Suicide Prevention Framework details the approach to be taken to strengthen Western Australia’s response to suicide.

On average, one person dies by suicide every day in Western Australia. Western Australia also has one of the highest rates of death by suicide for Aboriginal people.

WA Health and Mental Health Minister Meredith Hammat.

Meredith Hammat, the Health and Mental Health Minister said all Western Australians had a role to play in suicide prevention.

“Suicide has devastating effects on individuals, families and communities, and we all have a role to play in supporting the wellbeing of fellow Western Australians.

“Our new Framework aims to bring together communities, organisations and systems for a holistic and strategic response to suicide.

“This government is committed to ensuring all people can access the tools and information they need so they can promote and support mental health and wellbeing in the community and help prevent suicide.” the minister said.

The draft Framework outlines how whole-of-community and system-wide actions and responses can contribute to reducing and preventing suicide and suicidal distress.

The government describes the plan as a framework that complements the National Suicide Prevention Strategy 2025-2035 and the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Suicide Prevention Strategy 2025-2035.

You can have your say on the draft Framework before Wednesday, 12 November 2025 by clicking this link.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

