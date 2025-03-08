WA Labor predicted to win the state election

The Cook government will likely be returned to power with Labor on track to successfully win a third term in government.

After polls closed at 6pm counting of votes quickly got underway and as the numbers flowed in political analysts quickly determined that there had not been enough of a swing to see a change in government.

With eight per cent of the vote counted, just under two hours into the count the ABC’s election specialist Antony Green announced the Labor party would be elected.

WA Premier Roger Cook.

The ABC have declared that three seats that would have been essential for a Liberal win were remaining in Labor hands. With South Perth, Bateman and Scarborough all staying in the red column, there is no likely pathway for Liberal success.

Labor’s Stuart Aubrey, the member for Scarborough, who has publicly spoken about his mental health challenges in coming out as gay, will serve a second term in parliament. He’s defeated Liberal challenger Damien Kelly.

South Perth MLA Geoff Baker who joined the parliament at the 2021 election will also be returned after defeating the Liberals Bronwyn Waugh. While a similar story is being told in Bateman where another 2021 surprise winner Kim Giddens has defeated the Liberals Nitin Vashisht.

With counting still in its early stages Labor has also retained Maylands where new candidate Dan Bull replaces the retiring Lisa Baker. Neighbouring seat Mount Lawley will also be retained with new MP Frank Paolino replacing Simin Millman who retired after two terms.

In the seat of Perth Housing Minister John Carey has easily kept his position with a projection that he’s attracted a whopping 70 per cent of the vote.

Hannah Beazley, the Minister for Local Government and Youth will be returned in Victoria Park. The Liberal party’s hopes that an unpopular plan for a racing track at Burswood would put a dent in her support have not eventuated.

Liberal leader Libby Mettam has retained her seat of Vasse, projected to attracted close to 60 per cent of the vote. The Liberals have flipped one seat at this stage with high profile candidate Liam Staltari winning the seat of Carine, ousting one-term member Paul Lilburne.

National’s leader Shane Love will also be returned. He’s won the new seat of Mid-West which takes in a lot of his previous seat of Moore which has been abolished. The Nationals have also retained Central Wheatbelt with Lachlan Hunter.