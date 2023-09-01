WASO bringing the sounds of ‘Star Wars’ to Riverside Theatre

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) are bringing the iconic music of Star Wars to the Riverside Theatre.

WASO are known for their performances of favourite franchises, and this time they’re taking on the sounds of the first in the latest trilogy Star Wars main series entries with Star Wars: The Force Awakens In Concert.

The orchestra will be presenting three performances in early 2024, featuring a screening of the complete film with John Williams’ score performed live alongside the movie.

The concert will be led by Jen Winley and will feature almost 100 musicians on stage.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert is landing at Riverside Theatre on Friday 5 & Saturday 6 April. For tickets and more info, head to waso.com.au

Image: Rebecca Mansell

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.