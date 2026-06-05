Wear It Purple announces new President and board members

Wear It Purple has announced changes to its leadership team, with Brandon Bear stepping into the role of President of the board.

Bear is described as an experienced leader and advocate with more than 20 years of experience in inclusion, diversity, health and community leadership. He has a long history of supporting LGBTQIA+SB communities and has been involved with Wear It Purple for many years.

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He has held senior leadership and governance roles across a range of organisations in the health, policy and community sectors, bringing extensive experience in strategy, inclusion and organisational leadership. Professionally, Brandon Bear currently leads inclusion, diversity and equity initiatives within Australia’s health system and is passionate about creating safer, more inclusive environments where LGBTQIA+SB young people feel seen, supported and empowered.

Bear replaces actor Brenna Harding as President. Vice-President Cory Trembath has also stepped down from his leadership role but will remain on the board.

Sarah Trombetta, Brandon Bear and John Siva.

Sarah Trombetta has been appointed Vice-President. She is an experienced business and marketing leader with more than 20 years’ experience driving positive change across organisations and communities.

John Siva steps into the role of Secretary. Siva is a Deputy Principal at a Melbourne school, where he leads initiatives in education, wellbeing, inclusion and student support.

Later this month, Wear It Purple will announce the theme for its 2026 events.

Wear It Purple Day was founded in 2010 by Katherine Hudson and Scott Williams. The day takes place on the last Friday in August each year, with supporters encouraged to wear purple to show support for LGBTIQA+ youth.