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Young West Aussies invited to take the Minister’s Innovation Challenge

Lifestyle

Young people across Western Australia are invited to put their entrepreneurial skills to the test in the Minister’s Innovation Challenge.

Schools are invited to express their interest in joining the Challenge, which gives Year 8 public school students the opportunity to work alongside an industry mentor to identify a solution or problem and apply design processes to create innovative solutions.

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Up to 40 schools can participate, with the five top-ranked teams sharing the $35,000 prize, with winners announced by Minister for Education Sabine Winton in December.

“As Education Minister and a former teacher, I know how important it is to give students opportunities to think critically and creatively,” Minister Winton said.

“This Challenge encourages students to work collaboratively to tackle issues that matter to their local communities, while developing skills that will serve them well into the future.

“I want students to challenge themselves to think big and pursue innovative solutions that could have a lasting impact.

“I encourage public schools across WA to submit an expression of interest and give their Year 8 students the chance to be part of this exciting program.”

The Challenge is coordinated by Bloom Centre for Youth Innovation – a WA youth-led, non-profit organisation providing entrepreneurial programs to young people, which delivers professional learning to teachers and assigns industry mentors to support participating
schools.

Coodanup College students won last year’s top prize of $15,000 for their Hotdog Lead, featuring temperature-sensitive colour technology that provides a clear visual alert to warn owners when their dogs are overheating in hot weather.

Expressions of interest close on 19 August 2026. For more, head to education.wa.edu.au

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