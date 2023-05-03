$19.7 million for HIV testing, treatment and information

Health Minister Mark Buttler has announced the upcoming budget will include an additional $19.7million to tackle HIV and address the health disparities experienced by LGBTIQA+ people.

An additional $19.7 million in the 2023–24 Budget will ensure better access to HIV testing, treatment and information, including support for the HIV workforce and to continue to address other Blood Borne Virus (BBV) and Sexually Transmissible Infections (STI)

“Australia can be very proud of our efforts to reduce the incidence of HIV in this country, but there is more that can be done, and we have a real opportunity to stamp out this virus altogether.” Minister Butler said.

“Thanks to the incredible work of groups like AFAO and NAPWHA, and the broader community, Australia has some of the lowest HIV infection rates in the world and we need to continue to work together to drive that down to zero.

“In addition to being overrepresented in HIV statistics, LGBTIQA+ Australians continue to face bias and discrimination in the health system – an unacceptable situation in Australia in 2023.”

The funding will allow HIV testing to be expanded to cover people who are not eligible for Medicare, extend a trial of HIV testing via vending machines in South Australia, as well as continuing funding for the Emen8 website that provides key information for targeted populations.

The additional funds will also support peak bodies fighting HIV and other blood borne viruses, and fund organisations supporting Indigenous Australians.

Assistant Health Minister Ged Kearney highlighted that the funding contributed to Australia’s 10-year plan for fighting HIV.

“The Government recognises that there are unacceptable disparities in health outcomes and significant barriers to getting the health care LGBTIQA+ people deserve and we are determined to address this inequity.” Kearney said.

“I’m proud of how far we’ve come and I’m even prouder to stand beside so many fierce advocates in the LBGTIQA+ community that have fought to get Australia where we are today – but the fight is not over.

“The 10 Year National Action Plan for the Health and Wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ people will guide the reforms needed to ensure LGBTIQA+ Australians are given every chance to live healthier lives.”

The funding announcement has been welcomed by the Australian Federation of AIDS organisations (AFAO).

AFAO CEO, Darryl O’Donnell, said the package of support was a significant boost.

“We are charting a path to the end of Australian HIV transmission and this commitment makes that destination clearer,” O’Donnell said.

“It is reassuring that the Government has fully grasped the importance of leaving no community behind with its commitment to expand access to HIV treatment for people who are ineligible for Medicare.

“Advocacy, research and policy development are absolutely critical to ending HIV transmission and we are greatly encouraged to see the Government recognise this with its support for peak organisations involved in the national response.

“The support for innovative solutions and resources, such as the successful HIV test vending machine and online portals such as Emen8 and HIV Online Learning Australia is very welcome.”

O’Donnel said Australia had always been a world-leader when it came to HIV prevention and support.

“Australia has consistently led the world in its HIV response, due to the powerful partnership between community, the medical profession and government. This package of support continues that approach and allows us to realistically advance toward the end of Australian HIV transmission.”

