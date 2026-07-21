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Graeme Watson

28-year-old British man charged with murder of politician Ann Widdecombe

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British police have charged 28-year-old Joshua Kerry over the murder of politician Ann Widdecombe. Kerry will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Widdecombe, who was a minister in the Conservative government led by John Major, later switched political affiliations and became a spokesperson for Reform UK. She was known for her outspoken conservative views.

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Joshua Kerry (Supplied).

Frank Ferguson, Chief Crown Prosecutor of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said Kerry was being charged with one count of murder, although further charges may be laid as the investigation continues.

“We have decided to prosecute Joshua Kerry for murder following a police investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor, Dartmoor.

“Police enquiries into the defendant’s motives are ongoing, including a potential political or terrorist connection.

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with the police to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court, and we will continue working with them as their investigation progresses.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” he added.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – FRIDAY 31 JANUARY 2020: Ann Widdecombe makes a speech to the crowds at the Brexit Celebration event in Parliament Square, Westminster, London. (Shutterstock).

Widdecombe was reportedly found dead at her Devon home on Thursday 9 July. Authorities believe she was killed approximately 24 hours earlier. Police initially said there was no evidence that her death was an act of terrorism or politically motivated, but the investigation was later transferred to an anti-terrorism taskforce as further evidence was examined.

She served as a Member of Parliament for the Conservative Party from 1987 until 2010. She later served in the European Parliament before joining Reform UK. She also served as a minister under Prime Minister John Major.

Throughout her political career, Widdecombe was known for her socially conservative views, including her opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage. She also expressed views opposing expanded legal protections for LGBTQIA+ people.

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