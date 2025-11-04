90s indie darlings Pulp to tour Australia in 2026

Fresh off the release of their critically acclaimed 2025 album More, British indie darlings Pulp are set to make their long-awaited return to Australian and New Zealand stages — marking their first visit in 13 years.

Sadly they’re travelling widely but have no Perth date on the itinerary. So if you want to see them, its time to book a plane ticket or fill the car up with petrol for a trip across the Nullarbor.

- Advertisement -

The UK band have announced headline dates across Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, alongside an appearance at Adelaide Festival.

Artist pre-sale starts at 9am AEDT on Wednesday 5th November, with general on-sale beginning at 9am AEDT on Friday 7th November, presented by Double J.



More is Pulp’s first album since 2001’s We Love Life and came about after the band made their live return two years ago after an extended break. Recorded late in 2024 with producer James Ford, More is Pulp’s eighth studio album and features the singles Spike Island and Got to Have Love.

The album has been universally acclaimed by critics prior to release and is now available to buy and stream worldwide.



“The day an album is released to the public is a very special day” said front man Jarvis Cocker, “The music changes from being something owned only by the band to something that can be owned by anyone – it can become part of people’s lives. It’s magic.”

The band formed in Sheffield all the way back in 1978 but didn’t find mainstream success until 1994 with the release of their album His ‘n’ Hers and its 1995 follow up Different Class. Their success continued with the 1996 album This is Hardcore.

The band found themselves charttoppers in the era of Britpop with songs like Do You Remember the First Time?, Mis-Shapes / Sorted for E’s and Wizz, Disco 2000 and Common People.

Singer Jarvis Cocker has also had a successful solo career releasing several albums.

Pulp 2026 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by Double J



Saturday 21 February — Auckland, Spark Arena

Tuesday 24 February — Brisbane, Riverstage

Friday 27 February — Adelaide, Adelaide Festival

Tuesday 3 March — Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Friday 6 March — Sydney, Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Saturday 7 March — Sydney, Sydney Opera House Forecourt



Pulp Artist pre-sale: 9am Wednesday 5 Nov

Handsome Tours / Spotify pre-sales: 9am Thursday 6 Nov

General on sale: 9am Friday 7 Nov

*please note all times are local



Tickets at handsometours.com