ABC’s ‘The Matter of Facts’ explores an era of trolls and disinformation

News

A new three-part documentary series is diving in to the frontlines of the global information wars.

Led by award-winning journalist Hamish Macdonald, the series tries to answer the question: how do we function as society if we can’t agree on facts?

Macdonald meets with key experts from around Australia and the world to examine how disinformation is spread so effectively in online spaces.

The Matter of Facts also looks at the rise of artificial intelligence and the ‘technological revolution’ that could define an era.

The Matter of Facts premieres Tuesday, 24 March on ABC.

News

Cowboys songs – who did it best?

0
Madonna, Kylie, Jessie Ware and Beyonce have all created cowboy themed tunes, but who did it best?
Culture

Eurovision check-in: Lots of countries reveal their songs

0
Austria, the UK, Belgium, Croatia and Greece have all made announcements about artists and songs for 2025.
History

On This Gay Day | 'That's What Friends Are For' wins Grammy award

0
The song raised millions of dollars for HIV causes.
Culture

Australian drag legend Maxi Shield dead at 51

0
Tributes are pouring for Sydney drag performer Maxi Shield, who has sadly passed away at the age of 51.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

