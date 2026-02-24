ABC’s ‘The Matter of Facts’ explores an era of trolls and disinformation

A new three-part documentary series is diving in to the frontlines of the global information wars.

Led by award-winning journalist Hamish Macdonald, the series tries to answer the question: how do we function as society if we can’t agree on facts?

Macdonald meets with key experts from around Australia and the world to examine how disinformation is spread so effectively in online spaces.

The Matter of Facts also looks at the rise of artificial intelligence and the ‘technological revolution’ that could define an era.

The Matter of Facts premieres Tuesday, 24 March on ABC.