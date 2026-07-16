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Aberdeen university employee arrested over comments about the death of Ann Widdecombe

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An employee at the University of Aberdeen has been arrested and charged over comments she allegedly made online following news of the death of conservative British politician Ann Widdecombe.

Heather Herbert was reported to police after posting comments on social media last Friday. She allegedly wrote that she hoped Widdecombe had “died a painful death” and “was handcuffed to the bed as she screamed in agony”.

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London, United Kingdom – May 23, 2024: Ann Widdecombe attends the Reform UK election campaign launch in Westminster in London, England. (Shutterstock)

The posts were made on the social media platform Bluesky before it was publicly reported that Widdecombe’s death was being investigated as a murder.

Widdecombe served as a Conservative Member of Parliament from 1987 to 2010. She later served as a Member of the European Parliament and subsequently became associated with Reform UK. She was also a minister under Prime Minister John Major.

Throughout her political career, Widdecombe was known for socially conservative views, including opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage, and resistance to expanding legal protections for LGBTQIA+ people.

In 2019, she told Sky News that science had “yet to produce an answer” as to why some people are not heterosexual.

During her time in Parliament, she opposed the equalisation of the age of consent and the repeal of Section 28, legislation that prohibited the “promotion” of homosexuality in government settings, including schools and libraries.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report on Saturday, 11 July 2026, relating to a post made online. Following further assessment, a 50-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the matter.”

The University of Aberdeen has confirmed it is conducting its own investigation.

Herbert, who is transgender, previously stood as a candidate for the Scottish Parliament under the Labour Party in 2021. She later ran for the Scottish Greens in the 2022 Aberdeen City Council elections. She is employed by the university as a web developer.

The university employee is not alone in being criticised for having a harsh reaction to Widdecombe’s passing. Veteran rights campaigner Peter Tatchell was among those who highlighted on social media how her views had affected parts of the community.

“She opposed every gay law reform for 40 years, supporting every legal discrimination against LGBTs. She also backed bids to ‘cure’ homosexuality and said people should have the right to discriminate against LGBTs,” Tatchell wrote, signing off his post with “BIGOT!”

After news broke that she had suffered a violent death, Tatchell’s initial response was labeled as being insensitive, and he withdrew the statement.

“I apologise for my insensitive comments about Ann Widdecombe’s death. Nobody deserves to die, no matter what they believe in,” he said in a follow-up post. “My sincere condolences to Ann’s family & friends. I support the police investigation and want justice for Ann.”

Police initially stated they did not believe Widdecombe’s death was politically or ideologically motivated. However, they have since said the case is now being treated as targeted, with counter-terrorism officers taking a lead role in the investigation.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested, and police have successfully applied for him to be detained for up to seven days under terrorism legislation.

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