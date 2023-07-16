Actor Cody Fern shares naked photo on Instagram

Australian actor Cody Fern has got fans hearts racing after he shared a naked bedroom photo on Instagram.

Fern shared an image of him hanging out in the bedroom alongside some other snaps of him catching some rays of sunshine.

The actor who hails from Southern Cross in Western Australia has found success in the USA appearing in television series including American Horror Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, and House of Cards.

After studying commerce at Curtin University, Fern made his mark in local theatre productions and short films here in Perth. In 2014 he was awarded the prestigious Health Leger Scholarship which helps a talented Australian actor get their start on the international stage.

Cody Fern’s most recent work is the feature film Fairyland which sees him starring alongside Geena Davis, Emilia Jones, Adam Lambert and Scoot McNairy in the coming-of-age drama based on the memoir by Alysia Abbott.

The real-life story is about Abbott’s formative years where her mother died and her father came out as gay, the story is set in San Francisco against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic. The film had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

In an interview with Variety Fern said he was attracted to the role because it shows a nuanced and complex depiction of gay men.

OIP Staff

