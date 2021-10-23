Actor Peter Scolari from TV’s ‘Girls’ had died aged 66

Actor Peter Scolari has died aged 66 after battling leukemia for two years.

He had a long career in American comedies, most recently appearing in the TV series Girls had Tad Horvath, the father of the show’s central character Hannah – who was played by Lena Dunham.

In the later season’s of the series his character came out as gay, leaving his wife and moving to New York to embrace his new found sexuality. He won an Emmy award for his performance.

Scolari appeared on several prominent TV series over the decades. From 1980 to 1982 he starred in the TV series Bosom Buddies alongside a then unknown Tom Hanks. The series began with the premise of two friends who dress as women to get access to a women’s only apartment building.

He went on to appear on the long running sitcom Newhart playing TV producer Michael Harris, he received three Emmy Nominations during his six year run on the show.

He also had a successfully career on Broadway appearing in musicals including Hairspray and Wicked. In 2013 he was reunited with Tom Hanks when they both appeared in the play Lucky Guy.

