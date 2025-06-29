News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

Think you’ve been paying attention to the headlines? It’s time to put your knowledge to the test!
Each week, we round up key events, surprising moments, and trending stories from around the globe to challenge how well you’ve kept up with the news.
Whether you’re a current events expert or just here for fun, this quiz is a great way to catch up, stay informed, and maybe learn something new along the way. Ready to find out if you’ve got your finger on the pulse? Let’s dive in.
- What did six thousand people in Mexico City form?
- US Secretary of State announced a ship would be renamed after World War II veteran Oscar V Peterson. Who was it previously named after?
- US Vice President J.D. Vance joined Blue Sky, what record did he set within his first few days on the platform?
- What was the theme of this year’s Pink Dot celebrations in Singapore?
- How many people did organisers estimate turned up to Budapest Gay Pride march after the government threated to ban it?
- Actor Brandon Flynn from Thirteen Reasons Why has signed on for a new biopic, which screen icon will he be portraying?
- Beyond Blue CEO Georgie Harman was announced as the new patron of which LGBTIQA+ focused organisation?
- British football club Tottenham Hotspur were fined over their supporters anti-gay chants, how much did they have to cough up?
- Under the safety of parliamentary privilege, who did NSW Premier Chris Minns label “one of the most shameful bigots” in the state?
- Which long running Channel Ten show came to an end in an emotional final episode?
Scroll down for the answers.
- What did six thousand people in Mexico City form?
A human Pride flag.
- US Secretary of State announced a navy ship would be renamed after World War II veteran Oscar V Peterson. Who was it previously named after?
Harvey Milk.
- US Vice President J.D. Vance joined Blue Sky, what record did he set within his first few days on the platform?
He became the most blocked person ever on Blue Sky.
- What was the theme of this year’s Pink Dot celebrations in Singapore?
Different Stories, Same Love.
- How many people did organisers estimate turned up to Budapest Gay Pride march after the government threated to ban it?
200,000 people showed up, the previous record was 35,000.
- Actor Brandon Flynn from Thirteen Reasons Why has signed on for a new biopic, which screen icon will he be portraying?
James Dean.
- Beyond Blue CEO Georgie Harman was announced as the new patron of which LGBTIQA+ focused organisation?
Pride in Diversity
- British football club Tottenham Hotspur were fined over their supporters anti-gay chants, how much did they have to cough up?
75,000 pounds.
- Under the safety of parliamentary privilege, who did NSW Premier Chris Minns label “one of the most shameful bigots” in the state?
Mark Latham.
- Which long running Channel Ten show came to an end in an emotional final episode?
The Project.