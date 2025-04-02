Albanese v Dutton: ABC to host leaders debate ahead of federal election

Public broadcaster ABC have announced they will host the first free-to-air leaders debate ahead of May’s federal election.

Only major party leaders have been invited to face off on the big issues, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton set to take questions from ABC’s National Political Lead David Speers on Wednesday, 16 April.

The ABC has announced they will be selecting the questions and not be revealing them in advance, in the hopes of generating genuine debate.

“This will be a gimmick-free debate, focused on the major challenges facing Australia at a critical time, and where the two leaders stand,” Speers said ahead of the broadcast.

“The aim is to give voters an opportunity to hear the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader discuss their competing visions for the country and geniunely debate each other.

“My commitment is to give both leaders fair treatment and an opportunity to make their case.”

The debate will be available on ABC TV, ABC iView, ABC Local Radio, Radio National, ABC NewsRadio and ABC Listen.

ABC Director, News Justin Stevens said the ABC debate would give every Australian the opportunity to hear from both leaders.

“The ABC’s election coverage is built on putting the public at the centre of our thinking and delivering the best coverage for them,” he said.

“The ABC serves metro, rural and remote areas with Australia’s largest audience footprint for radio and terrestrial coverage and the leading digital news service.

“It’s terrific the leaders will be appearing on the national public broadcaster and talking directly to as many Australians as possible.”

ABC’s Leaders Debate will be held on Wednesday, 16 April from 6pm WA time.