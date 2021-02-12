Albany Pride ready to party with festive fortnight of celebrations

Albany Pride are kicking off a massive fortnight of LGBTQIA+ festivities in the Great Southern Region this weekend!

The team are getting this party started on Friday 12th February with opening night drinks at Due South Beer Garden, followed by two weeks of events to celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities and bring people together.

Join in the game with two Pride matches featuring local LGBTQIA+ teams Perth Pythons (hockey) and Perth Spectres (basketball), face off at a board games evening or settle in for a day of celebration at ANZAC Peace Park for Pride Fair Day.

There’s also myriad drag shows to take in with Drag Bingo, Drag Story Hour and a fabulous Pride Drag Show to wrap the festival on Saturday 27th Feb.

You’ll also get the chance to see two award-winning Fringe World shows including Caged from the Kinetica circus team, and 30 Day Free Trial – a 5-star comedy/drama.

Hear even more about the festival by tuning in to Leigh’s chat with committee members Lupo and Millie on RTRFM’s All Things Queer program here.

Albany Pride Festival runs from 12th – 27th February 2021. For more information head to pride2021.albanypride.com.au

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.