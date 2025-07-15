‘Queer Eye’ is coming to an end with its 10th season

Filming has just begun on the tenth season of the popular Queer Eye makeover series, but Netflix has announced this will be the show’s final season.

This time round Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Jeremiah Brent, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski are heading to Washington D.C. to makeover people’s looks and lives.

- Advertisement -

Fingers crossed they’ll head to the White House and help President Trump with hair and make up.

Photography by Jenny Anderson/Netflix.

The show’s had a lot of accolades during it’s run, Queer Eye has earned 37 Emmy nominations and 11 wins, and continues to hold the record for the most wins in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category, with 6 consecutive wins.



The show has also won multiple Critics Choice Real TV Awards, and received a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program.

It’s also run for twice as long as the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy that premiered in 2003. It only have five seasons, but it had more episodes per season, so overall there’s 100 episodes of the original, and the revival will come in with around 90 episodes when it ends its run.