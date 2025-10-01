Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling explore sub-dom relationships in ‘Pillion’

The trailer for the upcoming film Pillion caught our attention. The debut feature from British director Harry Lighton had it’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgard and Harry Melling who portray a couple who have a dominant and submissive relationship.

- Advertisement -

The word pillion refers to the passenger sitting behind a rider on a motorcycle, but an also refer to the submissive sexual partner is a gay relationship.

The film introduces us to Colin, a gay parking inspector who still lives at home with his parents, and motorbike riding Ray who Colin is more than willing to please.

Indiewire described the film as a “deeply moving love story…chains, gags and all.”

The tailer is filled with bikes, butt plugs, wrestling, and a disrobed Skarsgard. No release date has been given for the film at this stage.