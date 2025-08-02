‘And Just Like That…’ will end with it’s third season

The further adventures of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are coming to a close with the announcement that the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That… will end at the conclusion of it’s current season.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King announced the end of the program in a social media post, revealing that there current season would end with a two part-episode to wrap up all the storylines one more time.

“While I was writing the last episode of ‘And Just Like That …” Season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop,” King wrote on social media platform X.

He said the alongside star Sarah Jessica Parker they’d decided to bring the show to an end before the current season was filmed, but had kept news of the finale secret until now.

The original Sex and the City show made its debut in 1998 and ran for six seasons before continuing the story across two feature films.

It followed the adventures of four thirty-something women in New York trying to forge careers while navigating the challenging dating world. Leading the pack was newspaper columnist Carrie Bradshaw, played by Parker, alongside art gallery staffer Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), lawyer Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and publicist Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall).

In 2001 the new series And Just Like That… dropped in on the women’s lives today as they experience life in their mid-fifties with family commitments, new relationships and the challenges of ageing.

Cattrall opted to stay out of the revival, albeit for a short cameo at the end of the second season. The show also introduced several new characters including filmmaker Lisa Todd Wexley played by Nicole Ari Parker, real estate broker Seema Patel played Sarita Choudry, and Samira Ramirez as comedian Che Diaz, and Karen Pittman as Dr Nia Wallace.

The series also saw the return of Evan Handler as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt, while Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton played Charlotte’s children Lilly and Rock respectively. Charlotte’s best gay buddy Anthony Marentino, played by Mario Cantone, also featured more prominently.

Pittman and Ramirez’s character were written out after the second season, with more screentime given to new characters introduced towards the end of the second season including Dolly Wells as Miranda’s girlfriend Joy, and Sebastiano Pigazzi as Anthony’s boyfriend Giuseppe.

The show has been criticised by long term fans of not remaining true to the characters personalities, and some of the newer characters had clearly not gelled with dedicated followers.

Sarah Jessica Parker posted a poem to her character on social media and reflected on her journey playing Carrie Bradshaw.

“Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years,” she wrote. “I think I have loved her most of all.”

Parker thanked the cast and crew who have worked on the show, and said she hoped fans would enjoy the final two episodes that will air over the next fortnight.

“I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do.” Parker posted.

And Just Like That… streams on HBO Max.