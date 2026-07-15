Annabel Crabb’s Kitchen Cabinet returns to get up close with politicians

There’s been seven series of Annabel Crabb’s Kitchen Cabinet, the ABC show which sees the political reporter get up close with politicians across the political divide by heading to their home for a meal.

Since making its debut in 2012 the series has shown us the kitchens, homes and favourite meals of everyone from Penny Wong to Cory Bernardi, Malcolm Turnbull and Richard di Natale. Now after a break of a few years, the series is returning with Crabb making a desert and rocking up on the doorstep of a new crop of lawmakers, and some faces who’ve been on the show before.

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In this season of Kitchen Cabinet, Annabel Crabb will visit the homes of six very different politicians from the ranks of our 48th Australian Parliament, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, “Teal” Independent Allegra Spender, Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi, and Labor MP Josh Burns.

“Frankly, politics feels like a food fight right now,” says Crabb, who has been covering Australian politics for 30 years. “Who’d run for public office? I certainly wouldn’t. But that’s why I’m so interested in the people who do run for office. Who choose to be a part of it, rather than fleeing the scene like any sensible person would.



“In this eighth series of Kitchen Cabinet, I’m learning about federal politicians from across the political spectrum in the way humans have learned about each other for millennia – by sitting down to eat together”.

Catch Kitchen Cabinet from Tuesday 21July at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.