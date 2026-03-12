Arlo Parks shares new tune ‘Get Go’

Arlo Parks has shared another tune from her forthcoming third album Ambiguous Desire, which will arrive on 3rd April.

Get Go sees the British artist continue her journey into a more electronic dance orientated sound. The track sees Parks weaving her signature poetic lyricism over energetic London pirate radio-inspired breakbeats, paying homage to the early rebels of the airwaves while recounting the story of someone surrendering to the thrill of the night.

The song paints a vivid portrait of a perpetually heartbroken reveller, moving through the night as the music pulses and the stories of the club unfold.



In Arlo’s words, “Get Go perfectly encapsulates the sense of melancholy euphoria at the center of the record. It’s about the dance floor as a means of healing, understanding yourself and discovering your relationship to love.”

The video for the track was directed and edited by filmmaker Chloé Desaulles.

This is the third track Parks has released from the album following 2SIDED and Heaven.

Over the past two years to create her new record, Arlo Parks dove head first into nocturnal spaces where she could be whoever she wanted. Parks drew inspiration from the queer hedonism of NYC’s Paradise Garage to the moody nocturnal British beats of The Streets and Burial, the glittering synth catharsis of LCD Soundsystem, and rooted house grooves of Theo Parrish, losing herself on the dancefloor.

Since bursting on to the music scene with her 2018 Super Sad Generation EP, Parks has gone on to become one of the UK’s most praised musicians. She followed up her award wining 2018 debut album with 2023’s The Soft Machine. Arlo is also a featured writer on Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter.

The new album will feature twelve tunes. The track listing includes Blue Disco, Jetta, Get Go, Senses featuring Sampha, Heaven, Beams, South Seconds, Nightswimming, 2SIDED, Luck of Life, What If I Say It? and Floette.