Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Ashnikko’s second album ‘Smoochies’ coming this October

Culture

Pop innovator Ashnikko has announced their sophomore album Smoochies is out on Friday, 17 October.

Lead single Trinkets sees Ashnikko turn casual dating into an art form, collecting men like shiny souvenirs as she sings about her conquests over a chaotic, candy-coated beat.

- Advertisement -

Directed by Léa Esmaili, the music video gives us inside access to Ashnikko’s art nouveau candy coloured world brimming with doll parts, ashtrays, D&D dice and keychains of men.

Speaking on Trinkets, Ashnikko says: “My little princess boys, love being trinkets, hanging off my bag, looking up at me with smiles on their faces, swinging as I walk.”

Ashnikko’s second album, Smoochies, is her most personal body of work to date. Following 2023’s debut WEEDKILLER, sonically it expands Ash’s distinct hybrid-pop sound while taking a significantly more autobiographical approach to lyrics.

Smoochies feels like Demidevil‘s older sister. It’s sexy, playful, and feminine, while toeing the line of grotesque and absurd. I feel like purse sediment so much of the time – like a mess of crumbs and gum in receipts and lip gloss that I’ve forgotten about – so the album feels like that too,” Ashnikko said.

“This is the first where I’ve written very autobiographically, but at the core of it all is personal autonomy and joyful whimsy.”

Smoochies is out on Friday, 17 October.

Latest

Culture

‘Gogglebox Australia’ returns for season 22

0
The award-winning surprise favourite Gogglebox Australia is back this August.
History

On This Gay Day | Singer Mika was born in 1983

0
Singer Mika celebrates his birthday today.
Local

Finalists announced for 2025 WA Youth Awards

0
Since 1999, the WA Youth Awards have been celebrating young Western Australians for their extraordinary community contributions and achievements.
News

Author John Boyne says he’s been bullied and intimidated over his views on transgender people

0
The author claims he's the victim of an ongoing campaign of intimidation that has left him 'close to the edge'.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘Gogglebox Australia’ returns for season 22

0
The award-winning surprise favourite Gogglebox Australia is back this August.
History

On This Gay Day | Singer Mika was born in 1983

0
Singer Mika celebrates his birthday today.
Local

Finalists announced for 2025 WA Youth Awards

0
Since 1999, the WA Youth Awards have been celebrating young Western Australians for their extraordinary community contributions and achievements.
News

Author John Boyne says he’s been bullied and intimidated over his views on transgender people

0
The author claims he's the victim of an ongoing campaign of intimidation that has left him 'close to the edge'.
Culture

Bibliophile | Since the World is Ending by Indyana Schnieder

0
The new novel follows on from Schneider's acclaimed debut '28 Questions'

‘Gogglebox Australia’ returns for season 22

OUTinPerth -
The award-winning surprise favourite Gogglebox Australia is back this August.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Singer Mika was born in 1983

OUTinPerth -
Singer Mika celebrates his birthday today.
Read more

Finalists announced for 2025 WA Youth Awards

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Since 1999, the WA Youth Awards have been celebrating young Western Australians for their extraordinary community contributions and achievements.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture