Fresh Tracks |  The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Deary, Muna, Marius, Eric Nam, Woodz and Pond.

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Deary – Alma

Deary will release their debut album Birding on 3 April and we’re totally ready for it having fallen in love with this trio that reminds us of Cocteau Twins and The Cranberries. Here’s their latest single Alma.

Muna – So What

This is the second single from the band’s forthcoming album Dancing on the Wall. Discussing the new song that band said its about connection.

“We’re at the point in our career where we’ve been to a lot fancy parties in beautiful rooms with important people and we know the particular sadness of realizing it doesn’t make you feel better.

“We’ve learned the hard way that validation is hollow and we actually just want connection. This is a song about going to one of those parties and leaving worse off than when we got there.”

Marius – Le temps

French singer Marius has just put out a new 4-track EP Les fleurs meurent toujours en hiver, if you’re French is not up to scratch that’s All Flowers Die in Winter.

Pond – Terrestrials

Local psychedelic rockers Pond have a new single, which is hopefully a sign that their eleventh studio album is on the way. The band features Nick Allbrook on vocals, with bandmates Jay ‘GUM” Watson, ‘Shiny’ Joe Ryan, Jamie Terry, and James ‘Gin’ Ireland.

Eric Nam – How the Fire Started

South Korean pop star Eric Nam increased his profile through his recent appearance on the US version of The Traitors and that probably saw lots of people signing up to be part of the Nam Nation (that’s what his fans are called). He returns to music with this adorable new song, and the video features many of his castmates from the reality TV show.

Woodz – Human Extinction

Staying in South Korea, here’s the new release from Woodz. He rose tov fame as the rapper in boyband Uniq. His debut studio album has just been released.

Takes a listen too the Fresh Tracks over on Spotify.