Aurélien Scannella to depart West Australian Ballet after a decade

Aurélien Scannella, the Artistic Director of the West Australian Ballet has announced his departure after a decade leading the company.

Announcing that Scannella would be stepping down from his role, the West Australian Ballet said he had made “an indelible impact on the company and its productions.”

Under Scannella’ leadership the company has garnered critical acclaim and cemented its position as a world-class ballet company, his tenure has also seen a dramatic increase in the number of dancers in the company, and the creation of bold new works.

Since joining the Company in 2013, Scannella’s has pushed for more dancers and greater diversity among their ranks, attracted world-renowned choreographers, and gained international recognition for popular new works like Dracula and Swan Lake. He will remain with West Australian Ballet to oversee Season 2023.

“I am proud of what my team and I have accomplished with the Company over the past ten years.” Scannella said in a statement. “I am especially proud of my dancers, who have all performed unsparingly and generously with their hearts and souls. They shared my goal to bring the highest technical standard to the forefront that enabled the Company to claim success. The time has come for me to leverage my wonderful experience here at WAB and to go forward looking for a bigger challenge in the ballet world”.

“On behalf of the Board, we thank Aurélien for his significant contribution to WAB over the past decade. His ambition and tenacity have made the Company what it is today and created a legacy of artistic vibrancy for future Seasons,” said Chair Ingrid Puzey.

The company has announced that for it’s 2024 season they will be led by Guest Artistic Director, David McAllister AC.

McAllister is a renowned Australian ballet dancer and choreographer, who served as the Artistic Director of the Australian Ballet Company for 20 years, from 2001 to 2020. Perth-born McAllister originally trained here in Western Australia, before joining the Australian Ballet in 1983 quickly rising to the rank of Principal dancer in 1989.

David McAllister said it was a great honour to be returning to Western Australia.

“I am very honoured to be given this opportunity to return to Perth and spend the year with West Australian Ballet. I look forward to working with the company that shaped my early years in ballet”.

Throughout his career, McAllister made numerous guest appearances worldwide, including dancing with Bolshoi Ballet and the Kirov Ballet. He was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia in the 2004 Australia Day Honours List. In 2023 McAllister was appointed interim Artistic Director of Royal New Zealand Ballet until the company successfully contracts a new Artistic Director.

His shared his journey from Perth school boy to world leader dancer and choreographer in his 2020 autobiography Soar.

“The Board and I are confident that under David’s sage leadership and guidance, WAB will continue to captivate audiences with its artistic excellence and commitment to enrich people’s lives through dance,” Puzey said.

