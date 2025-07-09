Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Julia Zemiro to host ABC’s new true-crime panel show ‘Crime Night!’

Culture

It’s Crime Night! The ABC has announced a new true-crime panel show is coming to the public broadcaster.

The six-part series will feature host Julia Zemiro alongside a panel of criminologists and comedians to dissect some of the most famous casts on the planet.

- Advertisement -

The panel will explore the science behind these crimes, using that same science to examine our own lives and find humour in humanity.

“Excellent criminologists and brainy comedians? Check! One very engaged host? (That’s me!) Yes Check!,” Julia said.

“I am so excited to be back at the ABC steering a panel show about modern day criminology. This new team of writers and producers are a breath of fresh air to work with, as we delve into the science behind the crimes.

Crime Night! host Julia Zemiro

“The how, the what and the why. The curious, the serious and ultimately very human side of crime.”

ABC’s Head of Entertainment Rachel Millar says this program is for anyone who loves binging the latest podcast or playing detective in the group chat.

“Australians can’t get enough of True Crime, and we’re excited to join forces with Dreamchaser and Maverick to bring this innovative and original format to ABC screens.

“Led by the inimitable Julia Zemiro, this is a show that will make your spine tingle with intrigue, whilst making you laugh at the same time.”

Crime Night! is set to begin filming in Melbourne this August. East-siders – if you want to be part of the audience, you can apply here!

Crime Night! will air later this year on ABC and ABC iView.

Latest

Culture

Paola Pivi exhibition brings explosion of colour to AGWA

0
The Italian-born artist is known for playfully blurring the line between fantasy and reality, incorporating animals and everyday objects in surreal scenarios.
Community

LGBTIQA+ Diversity and Inclusion workshop coming to Applecross Anglican Church

0
The event offers a relaxed opportunity to learn more about how to better promote LGBTIQA+ inclusion.
Lifestyle

Unwrap Christmas in July at The Queens

0
Warm up your winter and get into the yuletide spirit extra early this year with Christmas in July at The Queens Hotel.
News

“Stop dithering” Peter Tatchell calls on UK government to tackle conversion therapy

0
Labour have failed to take action during their first year in government.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Paola Pivi exhibition brings explosion of colour to AGWA

0
The Italian-born artist is known for playfully blurring the line between fantasy and reality, incorporating animals and everyday objects in surreal scenarios.
Community

LGBTIQA+ Diversity and Inclusion workshop coming to Applecross Anglican Church

0
The event offers a relaxed opportunity to learn more about how to better promote LGBTIQA+ inclusion.
Lifestyle

Unwrap Christmas in July at The Queens

0
Warm up your winter and get into the yuletide spirit extra early this year with Christmas in July at The Queens Hotel.
News

“Stop dithering” Peter Tatchell calls on UK government to tackle conversion therapy

0
Labour have failed to take action during their first year in government.
News

Funding cuts to HIV services across the globe have got experts sounding the alarm  

0
Experts heading to the 13th IAS Conference on HIV Science warn global HIV gains at risk amid sudden funding cuts.  

Paola Pivi exhibition brings explosion of colour to AGWA

OUTinPerth -
The Italian-born artist is known for playfully blurring the line between fantasy and reality, incorporating animals and everyday objects in surreal scenarios.
Read more

LGBTIQA+ Diversity and Inclusion workshop coming to Applecross Anglican Church

OUTinPerth -
The event offers a relaxed opportunity to learn more about how to better promote LGBTIQA+ inclusion.
Read more

Unwrap Christmas in July at The Queens

OUTinPerth -
Warm up your winter and get into the yuletide spirit extra early this year with Christmas in July at The Queens Hotel.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture