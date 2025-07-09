Julia Zemiro to host ABC’s new true-crime panel show ‘Crime Night!’

It’s Crime Night! The ABC has announced a new true-crime panel show is coming to the public broadcaster.

The six-part series will feature host Julia Zemiro alongside a panel of criminologists and comedians to dissect some of the most famous casts on the planet.

The panel will explore the science behind these crimes, using that same science to examine our own lives and find humour in humanity.

“Excellent criminologists and brainy comedians? Check! One very engaged host? (That’s me!) Yes Check!,” Julia said.

“I am so excited to be back at the ABC steering a panel show about modern day criminology. This new team of writers and producers are a breath of fresh air to work with, as we delve into the science behind the crimes.

Crime Night! host Julia Zemiro

“The how, the what and the why. The curious, the serious and ultimately very human side of crime.”

ABC’s Head of Entertainment Rachel Millar says this program is for anyone who loves binging the latest podcast or playing detective in the group chat.

“Australians can’t get enough of True Crime, and we’re excited to join forces with Dreamchaser and Maverick to bring this innovative and original format to ABC screens.

“Led by the inimitable Julia Zemiro, this is a show that will make your spine tingle with intrigue, whilst making you laugh at the same time.”

Crime Night! is set to begin filming in Melbourne this August. East-siders – if you want to be part of the audience, you can apply here!

Crime Night! will air later this year on ABC and ABC iView.