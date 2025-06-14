Australia Post grants for mental health and wellbeing now open

Grants of up to $10,000 are available from Australia post for activities from local community groups that connect individuals and communities with a focus on improving mental health and wellbeing.

There is also an additional fund for disaster-impacted communities.

The funding can be used to bring to life peer support programs, art or surf therapy, culturally informed wellbeing workshops, mental health first aid training, regular gatherings for socially isolated community members or maybe you have a different idea that help your local community.

Albany Pride was the recipient of a grant in 2023 and used the find to set up monthly social events in the southern port city.

Australia post has also shared 8 Tips for Writing a Successful Grant Application. Since 2013 the program has delivered more $5million in funds and assisted almost 900 projects.

Applications close just before midnight on 7th July 2025.