Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Australia Post grants for mental health and wellbeing now open

Community

Grants of up to $10,000 are available from Australia post for activities from local community groups that connect individuals and communities with a focus on improving mental health and wellbeing.

There is also an additional fund for disaster-impacted communities.

- Advertisement -

The funding can be used to bring to life peer support programs, art or surf therapy, culturally informed wellbeing workshops, mental health first aid training, regular gatherings for socially isolated community members or maybe you have a different idea that help your local community.

Albany Pride was the recipient of a grant in 2023 and used the find to set up monthly social events in the southern port city.

Australia post has also shared 8 Tips for Writing a Successful Grant Application. Since 2013 the program has delivered more $5million in funds and assisted almost 900 projects.

Applications close just before midnight on 7th July 2025.

Latest

Community

Perth Frontrunners are holding a Trivia Night

0
How good is your trivia knowledge?
Community

Jeb Maihi Brown crowned Mr Australian Bear

0
Perth reigning Mr Bear Perth has taken out the...
News

Now You Know: Five quick news stories

0
Wrongful arrests, disco classics, out of control MPs and a vow to overturn marriage equality.
Culture

‘And Then There Were None’ is a good old-fashioned murder mystery

0
Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery is a lot of fun.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Perth Frontrunners are holding a Trivia Night

0
How good is your trivia knowledge?
Community

Jeb Maihi Brown crowned Mr Australian Bear

0
Perth reigning Mr Bear Perth has taken out the...
News

Now You Know: Five quick news stories

0
Wrongful arrests, disco classics, out of control MPs and a vow to overturn marriage equality.
Culture

‘And Then There Were None’ is a good old-fashioned murder mystery

0
Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery is a lot of fun.
News

More Australians are identifying as being gay, lesbian and bisexual

0
Research from Charles Darwin University have highlighted the changing trends.

Perth Frontrunners are holding a Trivia Night

OUTinPerth -
How good is your trivia knowledge?
Read more

Jeb Maihi Brown crowned Mr Australian Bear

OUTinPerth -
Perth reigning Mr Bear Perth has taken out the top spot in the national competition making him Mr Australian Bear! The national competition was...
Read more

Now You Know: Five quick news stories

OUTinPerth -
Wrongful arrests, disco classics, out of control MPs and a vow to overturn marriage equality.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture