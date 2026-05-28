Not in our Name: New women’s group voices solidarity with trans community

Not in our Name (NION) Australia is a new collective described as everyday women in solidarity with the trans community.

The group is calling on women who support the trans community to add their name to an open letter to help demonstrate the broad support across the community.

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Spokesperson Kylie Benton-Connell said she believed most Australian women were supportive of transgender women.

“The vast majority of women support trans people having the same rights and protections as everyone else, but a small minority are spreading fear and hate for their own political gain. We knew that something needed to be done,” she said.

“These politicians and anti-trans groups are claiming to speak for all women to justify attacking trans rights. They are doing nothing to act on the real issues women face, such as domestic violence, protecting access to abortion, and funding essential services,” Benton-Connell said.

“What we want to do is empower women everywhere to use their voices and show their support for a society where all of us are treated with dignity and respect, and can live free from discrimination.”

The announcement of the new group comes as a number of bills are being brought forward that seek to amend the Sex Discrimination Act, changes that would remove some legal protections for trans and gender diverse people.

Nationals MP Alison Penfold introduced a bill into Parliament this week. Liberal leader Angus Taylor has voiced his support for changing the Sex Discrimination Act, and One Nation has also made similar statements.

The launch also follows the landmark Federal Court decision in Giggle v Tickle, which confirmed that trans women are protected under existing laws.

“If these changes were to go ahead, they would cause chaos, jeopardising discrimination protections for all women and stripping away vital safeguards for the trans community,” Benton-Connell said.

“We need to show that these politicians don’t speak for us. Together we can reject the false narratives being put forward by anti-trans politicians, and call for real action to address gender equality in this country.”

Not in Our Name Australia said it exists to build a society where all people can live with equality, dignity and freedom from discrimination. The group welcomes women from all walks of life to help deliver this vision.

To date over 1,300 people have signed the open letter.