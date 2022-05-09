BAFTA’s shock: ‘It’s a Sin’ wins none of the acting awards

Acclaimed British television series It’s a Sin received 11 nominations for this year’s BAFTA awards, but UK television’s big night saw the cast go home empty handed.

Fans of the series were shocked when none of the actors from the show picked up an award.

Olly Alexander was nominated in the Best Actor category but lost out to Sean Bean from the prison series Time. While Lydia West lost out in the Best leading actress category to Jodie Comer for the series Help.

In the Best Supporting Actor category co-stars Calum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas, and David Carlyle were all nominated but it was Mathew McFadyen from Succession who took home the trophy.

The show all lost out in the Best TV Mini-Series category and didn’t pick up the audience voted “Must See TV Moment” category either. The results of the award left many fans of the show venting their disappointment on social media.

It’s a Sin did pick up two awards at the Craft Awards section that was announced back in April. Director Peter Hoar was named Best Director, while Sarah Brewerton was given the award for editing.

