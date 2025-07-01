Two teenager shot outside Stonewall Inn following New York’s Pride celebrations

Two teenagers have been shot at an incident that occurred outside The Stonewall Inn. The shooting occurred just hours after New York’s Pride parade.

A motive for the Sunday night shooting remains unclear and police say no arrests have been made. They said it is unclear if the incident is a hate crime.

- Advertisement -

A 16-year- old girl was shot in the head and taken to hospital in a critical condition, while a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in in a stable condition.

The 1969 riots at The Stonewall Inn supercharged the gay liberation movement, leading to the establishment of Pride parades around the world.

NYC’s Mayor Eric Adams commented on social media platform X saying he was “saddened by the shooting.”

“During a time when our city should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating,” he wrote.



“We’re praying for the speedy recovery of the victims in tonight’s shooting. The NYPD will work quickly and tirelessly to bring the suspects to justice.”