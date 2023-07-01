‘Barbie’ stars walk the pink carpet to celebrate the upcoming film

The director and some of the stars of the upcoming movie Barbie were in Australia this week walking the suitably pink carpet at a VIP party hosted by Vogue and they also got up close with fans in Sydney’s Pitt Street Mall.

Director Greta Gerwig was joined by actors Issa Rae, Margot Robie and America Ferrera.

It’s written and directed by actress, writer and director Gretta Gerwig. She’s previously made the films Lady Bird and an adaptation of the classic Little Women.

Australian actor Margot Robbie plays Barbie, while her boyfriend Ken is played by Ryan Gosling.

But like every little girl’s bedroom there’s more than one Ken and Barbie present, and the film includes lots of different Barbies.

The supporting cast includes Will Ferrell, Simi Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Ceras, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Pearlman and Kate McKinnon.

Plus, there’s also Will Ferrell, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Rita Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Hari Nef, Marisa Abela, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma McKay and Connor Swindells.

While anticipation for the film is growing, it’s still another three weeks before it hits cinemas on 20th July.

During an appearance on The Project Gerwig and Robbie spoke about making the film. Gerwig said the film is about the iconic children’s toy, but also so much more.

“It’s about Barbie, but it’s also about human beings. We’re the people who make the dolls, and then get mad about the dolls and then make the dolls different than they are, it’s about people.”

Margot Robbie shared that there was no trickery in filming the shot from the film’s trailers that’s got everyone talking. The clip sees Barbie talking off her shows and standing in her always pointed toes.

The actor shared that there no special effects in the shot, they just put double sided tape on the floor so her shoes wouldn’t move and out of shot she held a pole to hold herself steady.

Look out for our review of the film ahead of it opening in cinemas.

OIP Staff, Images: Caroline McCredie

