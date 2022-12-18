….And then there was Barbie – trailer for Greta Gerwig’s film gives a tease

The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has arrived and it’s given a tiny tease of how the final film looks.

Most of the trailer is taken up with a homage to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odessey. They highlight that since there’s been little girls there have been dolls, but they used to always almost exclusively be dolls of babies. That was until Barbie arrived.





The trailer includes just five seconds of the actual film, five quick flashes of scenes, no dialogue and no indication of what the plot might be.

Here’s what we do know about the film so far.

It’s written and directed by actress, writer and director Gretta Gerwig. She’s previously made the films Lady Bird and an adaptation of the classic Little Women. Gerwig has also worked closely with her partner Noah Baumback on films including Mistress America and Frances Ha. Baumbach is the co-writer of the Barbie movie too.

Australian actor Margot Robbie plays Barbie, while her boyfriend Ken is played by Ryan Gosling.

The supporting cast includes Will Ferrell, Simi Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Ceras, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Pearlman and Kate McKinnon.

Plus, there’s also Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Rita Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Hari Nef and Marisa Abela.

Ncutti Gatwa, who will take on the lead role in Doctor Who later this year, is also in the cast, and so is his Sex Education co-stars Emma McKay and Connor Swindells.

Will Ferrell will play the CEO of Mattel, while Simi Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Ncuita Gatwa and Hari Nef all appear as alternative versions of Babie and Ken. It’s not yet known what characters all the other actors play.

The film has been a long time coming, it was first announced in 2009. Previously a different script was in development and Amy Schummer was set to play Barbie but it didn’t work out. Later Anne Hathaway was attached to the project.

In 2019 it was confirmed that Gerwig was taking over the project and a whole new script was written. Margot Robbie has commented on the film saying the film’s aim is subvert expectations and give audience’s “the thing you didn’t know you wanted.”

One thing we know is not in the film is the Aqua song, Barbie Girl. The band’s manager has confirmed they have not been approached.

