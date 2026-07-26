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Berlin police release image of Pride attack suspect

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German police have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with an attack at Berlin’s annual Pride celebrations that left one person dead and 16 others injured.

Berlin Police named 21-year-old Abdul B. as the suspect in Saturday night’s attack during the city’s Christopher Street Day celebrations. In a statement, police described him as being of slim build, around 1.9 metres tall, with black hair.

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The suspect was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and white pants. Police said Abdul B. may be “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.

Police have also said that several victims appear to have suffered stab wounds during the incident.

German police previously said a vehicle struck multiple people after entering the Tiergarten, the large park near the Brandenburg Gate. Witnesses reported that at around 10pm, a white van swerved into a crowd near the area where the Pride parade had been held earlier in the day. After the van crashed into a tree, the driver reportedly left the vehicle and fled the scene.

Berlin Pride, known locally as Christopher Street Day (CSD), takes its name from Christopher Street in New York City, where the Stonewall Inn and the 1969 riots that helped ignite the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement took place.

The parade had taken place earlier in the day and celebrations were continuing through the evening when the attack occurred.

Organisers of the Pride celebrations immediately cancelled all remaining activities and asked participants to leave the area and return home. Performances taking place in front of the Brandenburg Gate were halted.

Police previously described the suspect as someone known in “Islamist circles”.

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