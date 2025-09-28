Bibliophile | ‘Runt and the Diabolical Dognapping’ by Craig Silvey

Runt and the Diabolical Dognapping

by Craig Silvey

Allen & Unwin

Dog lovers and lovers of a good Aussie yarn were introduced to Runt in the 2022 bestselling book as well as the film, adapted from the book, which screened in 2024. The Fremantle author’s tale of the underdog that won Krumpets Dog Show won awards and hearts.

Runt and the Diabolical Dognapping is the highly anticipated sequel that returns to a rejuvenated Upson Downs, where Annie shearer and her brother Max face a huge challenge when Runt is kidnapped thirty days before the town is to host the Tournament of Champions.

The drought has been broken by a storm and Annie is minding her grandmother Dolly’s puppy while she goes on a grand adventure with per new partner Bernadette. Annie’s father’s nursery is thriving and Max’s video of Runt winning the dog show has gone viral.

Journalist Rupert Broadsheet has just moved into town to rejuvenate The Upson Downs Speculator and has brought with him his daughter Verity who is a photographer. It is certainly newsworthy when Runt mysteriously disappears, leaving suspicious clues around his doghouse.

When Annie finds a ransom note on the community notice board, her worst fear is confirmed, but the ransom demand is very strange. It states that Annie must win the Tournament of Champions to be reunited with her beloved Runt. The suspense builds and lessons are learned, even though Annie had not set out to fix anything this time.

The tale is full of Aussie humour and charm, and is destined to be another Australian family classic, with places like the Curl Up and Dye hair salon and a special berry that makes people tell the truth – dinkum berries.

Craig Silvey will be at the WA State Library for the book launch where he will answer questions and sign books on Tuesday 30 September 12pm – 1pm.

Craig Silvey will also be in conversation with Gillian O’Shaughnessy at All Saints’ College on September 30, from 6:00 pm. There will be a book launch at the York Town Hall on 5 October and author talks in Margaret River on 15 November.

Lezly Herbert