Mitchell Coombs announces new podcast ‘Escape Goat’

Comedian Mitchell Coombs has announced he has a new podcast.

Coombs said his new venture is a podcast called Escape Goat, with the first episode quietly released earlier this month. To date, there have been seven episodes of the new show, which Coombs describes as now getting a “hard launch”.

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Last year, the comedian signed off from his long-running podcast Is It Just Me?, which he co-hosted with radio personality Mitch Churi and producer Jenna Benson. After five years, the trio said they were ready to move on to new things. Prior to that, Coombs hosted the podcast Trash Alley.

For his new podcast project, Coombs has teamed up with Oscar Kirk and Aishlin Garnett. Coombs and Garnett previously hosted The Schnitty Committee podcast in 2020 alongside Talecia Vescio, while Kirk was a regular guest on Is It Just Me?

Each episode sees the trio discussing what gets their goat and annoys them in their lives. The conversation in the first episode covers fire alarms, over-filled kettles, tiny screws and the frustration of batteries going flat in vibrators.

The team also drew on the most famous song about goats for their promotional photoshoot, recreating The Lonely Goat Herder scene from The Sound of Music.

Find Escape Goat on your favourite podcast platform. New episodes arrive every Tuesday and Thursday. Follow the show on Instagram.