Billy Porter to be honoured with Outspoken Award

Multi-hyphenate talent Billy Porter will be celebrated for his contributions to advancing awareness and equality for LGBTIQ+ people around the world at an awards gala this June.

Global advocacy group Outright International will be celebrating the 28th annual Celebration of Courage in New York City, honouring Porter among others for their work.

Outright International say the Emmy, Grammy and Tony award-winning actor, singer, playwright, director and activist will be recognised for his unwavering advocacy and powerful voice across various movements.

The award also recognises Porter’s work as a Global Citizen Ambassador for the group, as well as his work on projects like Pose and Kinky Boots which showcased both his talent and pressing social issues.

“Around the world, there are millions of LGBTIQ people who are unable to live their lives openly and safely,” Porter said of the announcement.

“That is why I am honoured to receive the Outspoken Award and join forces with Outright International to say enough is enough: enough with denying LGBTIQ people their basic dignity and humanity; enough with holding back my community’s right to live lives of joy and happiness.

“I will continue to speak out and stand with Outright until every LGBTIQ person in every corner of this planet knows they are loved and seen.”

Ahead of the main event, Outright have also revealed Mitini Nepal, an advocacy group supporting Nepal’s lesbian, bisexual and transgender communities, will receive the Felipa de Souza Award, recognising courage and grassroots activism.

Mitini Nepal has provided a safe space for these communities to access vital services including counselling, legal information and healthcare support since 2006.

The Celebration of Courage gala will take place in June, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s inaugural winner, BeBe Zahara Benet.