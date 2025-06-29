Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Let’s dive into some new sounds.

This week we take a listen to new tracks from VASSY, Sarah McLachlan, The Irrepressibles, Royel Otis, ETHAN, Alison Goldfrapp and more.

We’ve added them to our Spotify playlist too.

VASSY – Hazy

Something very different from dancefloor queen VASSY. Produced by Colin Emmanuel this slice of minimalist house is on the French label Musique. One listen and we’re hooked.

The Irrepressibles – What I am! Queer

This British outfit is all about breaking boundaries in music and being honest about being gay in music. Jamie Irressible is the central figure and they’ve put our several albums of material. Among their tunes are titles like Yo Homo, Two Men in Love, Submission and The Most Beautiful Boy (Strong Outside a Man but Inside a Boy).

Royel Otis – Car

Australian duo Royel Otis have another beautiful slice of indie pop. it’s the second single from their forthcoming sophomore album Hickey which will be out on 22nd August.

Sarah McLauchlan – Better Broken

Where have you been Sarah McLachlan? The Canadian singer has shared the title track from her upcoming 10th album which will be released on 19th September.



She’s been working with producer Tony Berg whose previously collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers, Michael Penn, Boygenius, Taylor Swift, Aimee Mann and Edie Brickell. Most of McLachlan’s previous albums were created with Pierre Marchand.

McLachlan’s last album was the festive Wonderland released in 2016, and her last collection of original material was 2014’s Shine On. Last year she headed out on a North American tour, the first time she’d played ive since 2016.

ETHAN – Do It ‘Til I’m Dead

It’s a little while since we heard from ETHAN, but here’s a new cut. Unlike his previous clips this time ETHAN has found a shirt… almost.

Alison Goldfrapp – Find Xanadu (Röyksopp Remix)

Find Xanadu is definitely one of favourite tunes of 2025 and we’re counting down to the release of Alison Goldfrapp’s second album on 15th August. In the meantime here’s a delicious remix from Röyksopp.

Nxdia – Body On Me

I Promise Nobody’s Watching, the debut album from Nxdia was released mid June, and we’ve been playing it a lot. Add it to your rotation – it’s ace.



You can listen to our full Fresh Tracks playlist on Spotify.