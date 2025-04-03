Boot up the first trailer for ‘M3GAN 2.0’

The doll who went viral for her killer dance moves and other murderous tendencies is back with an all-new chapter in 2025.

M3GAN 2.0 follows two years on from the original film, where the titular AI companion went rogue and was consequently destroyed after an overprotective killing spree.

The sequel explores the technology used to create M3GAN, after its discovered the underlying technology is being used to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia.

Directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone, the film co-stars returning cast members Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps as Gemma’s loyal tech teammates, Cole and Tess.

New characters played by Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live, Hacks), Timm Sharp (Apples Never Fall, Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Grammy winner and 11-time Emmy nominee Jemaine Clement (Avatar: The Way of Water, What We Do in the Shadows) also join the cast.

Check out the trailer below.