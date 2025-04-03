Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Boot up the first trailer for ‘M3GAN 2.0’

Culture

The doll who went viral for her killer dance moves and other murderous tendencies is back with an all-new chapter in 2025.

M3GAN 2.0 follows two years on from the original film, where the titular AI companion went rogue and was consequently destroyed after an overprotective killing spree.

- Advertisement -

The sequel explores the technology used to create M3GAN, after its discovered the underlying technology is being used to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia.

Directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone, the film co-stars returning cast members Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps as Gemma’s loyal tech teammates, Cole and Tess.

New characters played by Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live, Hacks), Timm Sharp (Apples Never Fall, Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Grammy winner and 11-time Emmy nominee Jemaine Clement (Avatar: The Way of Water, What We Do in the Shadows) also join the cast.

Check out the trailer below.

Latest

News

Mark Latham ordered to pay costs in defamation trial

0
Latham will be held responsible for most of Alex Greenwich's legal costs which are expected to be in the range of half a million dollars.
News

Former Liberal MP Rory Amon to face trail on child sex charges next year

0
Amon has pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges levelled against him.
News

Did Peter Dutton’s team remove Pride flags ahead of his visit to Headspace?

0
The Liberal leaders team have been accused of sweeping locations ahead of his appearances.
Lifestyle

2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards finalists announced

0
ACON's Pride in Diversity initiative has revealed the finalists for the 2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards ahead of the Sydney ceremony on 30 May.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Mark Latham ordered to pay costs in defamation trial

0
Latham will be held responsible for most of Alex Greenwich's legal costs which are expected to be in the range of half a million dollars.
News

Former Liberal MP Rory Amon to face trail on child sex charges next year

0
Amon has pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges levelled against him.
News

Did Peter Dutton’s team remove Pride flags ahead of his visit to Headspace?

0
The Liberal leaders team have been accused of sweeping locations ahead of his appearances.
Lifestyle

2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards finalists announced

0
ACON's Pride in Diversity initiative has revealed the finalists for the 2025 Australian LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards ahead of the Sydney ceremony on 30 May.
Lifestyle

Martha Stewart joins Vivid Sydney with In Conversation event

0
The original influencer, lifestyle inspiration Martha Stewart, is heading to Vivid Sydney for an exclusive In Conversation event.

Mark Latham ordered to pay costs in defamation trial

OUTinPerth -
Latham will be held responsible for most of Alex Greenwich's legal costs which are expected to be in the range of half a million dollars.
Read more

Former Liberal MP Rory Amon to face trail on child sex charges next year

Graeme Watson -
Amon has pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges levelled against him.
Read more

Did Peter Dutton’s team remove Pride flags ahead of his visit to Headspace?

OUTinPerth -
The Liberal leaders team have been accused of sweeping locations ahead of his appearances.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture