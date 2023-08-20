‘Bottoms’ stars Nicholas Galitzine from ‘Red, White and Royal Blue’

Red, White and Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine has another new film about to hit theatre’s in the USA, he stars in the comedy Bottoms.

No, it’s not about what you are probably thinking.

The comedy tells the story of two lesbian high school students who set up a fight club in the high school in the hope it will lead to them hooking up with cheerleaders. The title refers to them being at the bottom of the social hierarchy.

The film has it’s US release this week after getting great reviews at the South by Southwest Festival back in March.

The film is directed by Canadian writer and director Emma Seligman whose debut film Shiva Baby also got high praise. She wrote the screenplay alongside actor Rachel Sennott who also appeared in Shiva Baby, and recently had a role in the much-maligned HBO series The Idol.

Sennott plays PJ who alongside Josie, played by Ayo Edebiri, sets up the school’s self defence class for women. Havana Rose Lui plays desirable cheerleader Isabel, while Kaia Gerber takes on the role of fellow cheerleader Brittany. Nichaolas Galitzine plays jock Jeff.

Seligman has described the film as “two girls in a classic American football town who start a fight club under the guise of female empowerment, but it’s actually so they can have sex with cheerleaders.”

Check out the trailer.

OIP Staff

