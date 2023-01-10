Breaking News: Vatican confirms Cardinal George Pell dead at 81

Cardinal George Pell has died aged 81, his passing has been confirmed by The Vatican.

Pell passed away on Tuesday night. He was the Vatican’s top finance minister before he left his position in 2017 to stand trial in Australia for child abuse offences.

In 2018 Cardinal Pell was convicted of molesting two teenage choirboys in St Patrick’s Cathedral while he was Archbishop of Melbourne in 1996. The cardinal always maintained he was innocent of the charges and his convictions were quashed in a unanimous decision by the High Court in 2020.

