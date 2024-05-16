Thorne Harbour Health quits social media platform X over safety concerns

Victorian LGBTIQA+ focused health organisation Thorne Harbour Health have announced they are taking a stand against LGBTIQA+ discrimination and online hate this IDAHOBIT (International Day Against LGBTIQ+ Discrimination) by departing the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We are committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities. Being on a platform that defends hate speech toward LGBTIQ+ communities in the name of freedom of expression is not in alignment with our mission. It would be a disservice to our communities to maintain a presence on X,” said Thorne Harbour Health CEO Simon Ruth.

IDAHOBIT is observed every year on May 17th and serves as an opportunity to reflect on areas where LGBTIQ+ people still experience discrimination. Thorne Harbour encourages other LGBTIQ+ organisations and individuals to use the day to reflect on their social media use and to consider actions that promote safer online spaces.

“The mental health and wellbeing of our communities is a top priority in the online spaces we choose to occupy. Everyone deserves to feel safe expressing themselves on social media, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.”

The health organisation says X is the most egregious social media platform in its failure to enforce policies that shield LGBTIQ+ users from abuse.

Hatred on X does not remain online the organisation said in a media release – it extends into the real world with devastating consequences. LGBTIQ+ youth in particular experience higher rates of anxiety, depression, and paranoia when encountering online harassment and have an increased risk of self-harm and suicide.

They highlight studies conducted by GLAAD and Amnesty International USA have shown an increase in anti LGBTIQ+ rhetoric on X following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform. Results are attributed

to X’s reinstatement of banned accounts, dissolution of anti-hate speech units, and removal of protections for trans and gender diverse users.

“Social media has been a powerful tool for sharing important information and creating valuable connections with our communities, but it also has a number of pitfalls. We invite all our communities to take stock of their relationship with social media. If you find that a platform does not support your wellbeing, we would encourage you to consider taking a break or leaving the platform altogether.” Simon Ruth said.

Thorne Harbour Health say they remain committed to protecting their LGBTIQ+ communities, on and offline. The organisation will maintain its accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok, where its advocacy for social justice and community health and wellbeing will continue.