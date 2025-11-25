Breakout pop star Rose Gray announces east coast tour

An exciting rising star on the pop music scene, Rose Gray has announced she’s touring Australia for the very first time.

Following the release of the deluxe edition of her debut album Louder Please – appropriately titled A Little Louder, Please – Gray is coming to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in 2026.

- Advertisement -

The London-born and raised artist has a great love for club classics, fusing an addictive pop sound with the high energy of a late-night dancefloor.

Building on the success of her outstanding singles Angel of Satisfaction, Free, Wet & Wild and more, the deluxe album includes remixes and new versions with fellow pop favourites JADE, Melanie C, and Shygirl to name a few.

As part of the tour, Gray will be performing at Australia’s first outing of the UK’s famed Mighty Hoopla festival, where she will share the stage with Kesha, Becky Hill, Delta Goodrem, Countess Luann and many more.

Rose Gray is coming to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in February 2026. For more, head to mg.live/rosegray