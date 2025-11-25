Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Breakout pop star Rose Gray announces east coast tour

Culture

An exciting rising star on the pop music scene, Rose Gray has announced she’s touring Australia for the very first time.

Following the release of the deluxe edition of her debut album Louder Please – appropriately titled A Little Louder, Please – Gray is coming to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in 2026.

- Advertisement -

The London-born and raised artist has a great love for club classics, fusing an addictive pop sound with the high energy of a late-night dancefloor.

Building on the success of her outstanding singles Angel of Satisfaction, Free, Wet & Wild and more, the deluxe album includes remixes and new versions with fellow pop favourites JADE, Melanie C, and Shygirl to name a few.

As part of the tour, Gray will be performing at Australia’s first outing of the UK’s famed Mighty Hoopla festival, where she will share the stage with Kesha, Becky Hill, Delta Goodrem, Countess Luann and many more.

Rose Gray is coming to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in February 2026. For more, head to mg.live/rosegray

Latest

News

Fire at G.A.Y in Auckland treated as suspicious

0
Police are investigating the incident.
News

UK puberty blocker trial draws criticism from both sides of the trans health debate

0
The trial has been welcomed by Dr Hillary Cass author of the Cass Review, but political activists are opposed.
News

New South Wales man convicted over trans hate speech

0
Its the first time there has been a prosecution based around transgender vilification.
News

ABS confirms gender, sexuality questions in 2026 Census

0
The new questions will provide vital data for understanding Australia’s LGBTQ+ populations.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Fire at G.A.Y in Auckland treated as suspicious

0
Police are investigating the incident.
News

UK puberty blocker trial draws criticism from both sides of the trans health debate

0
The trial has been welcomed by Dr Hillary Cass author of the Cass Review, but political activists are opposed.
News

New South Wales man convicted over trans hate speech

0
Its the first time there has been a prosecution based around transgender vilification.
News

ABS confirms gender, sexuality questions in 2026 Census

0
The new questions will provide vital data for understanding Australia’s LGBTQ+ populations.
Local

Raine Square is celebrating PrideFEST

0
The building has been filled with fashion parades, drag events, and storytelling.

Fire at G.A.Y in Auckland treated as suspicious

OUTinPerth -
Police are investigating the incident.
Read more

UK puberty blocker trial draws criticism from both sides of the trans health debate

OUTinPerth -
The trial has been welcomed by Dr Hillary Cass author of the Cass Review, but political activists are opposed.
Read more

New South Wales man convicted over trans hate speech

OUTinPerth -
Its the first time there has been a prosecution based around transgender vilification.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture