Iconic UK festival Mighty Hoopla is heading to Sydney in 2026

With headliners including Jessie Ware, Kelly Rowland, Nelly Furtado, Sugababes and Steps, Mighty Hoopla has built a reputation as one of the most fabulous queer music festivals in the UK.

Next year Mighty Hoopla will make its Australian debut in Sydney, with pop superstar Kesha leading the roster.

Taking over Bondi Beach, Mighty Hoopla will bring together a massive lineup of artists alongside Kesha, with DJs, drag legends and queer party collectives both homegrown and from across the pond.

“Australia has always been my second home, it’s where I found out who I was as a queer man,” says festival founder Glyn Fussell.

“And in turn has always been part of the Mighty Hoopla family in spirit — you’ve got the best pop fans in the world!

“To finally bring the Hoopla magic to Sydney is a dream come true. Expect joy, chaos, and the campest day of your life. Our touchdown is a dream come true.”

Mighty Hoopla Festival 2025

Hoopla Co-founder Jamie Tagg says they’re “honoured to be able to bring Mighty Hoopla to the other side of the world.”

“After Kesha’s incredible headline performance with us in London earlier this year, we knew she was the only artist we wanted to make our Australian debut with.”

Mighty Hoopla Sydney will be at Bondi Beach on Saturday, 21 February. For more, head to mightyhoopla.com/sydney

Images: Mighty Hoopla UK 2025 by Sarah Louise Bennett