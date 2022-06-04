Bri Clark clears the debris after love on ‘Red Flag’

Bri Clark shares a new track with electronic flair and an emotional twist on pop melodies and romance-driven love songs.

Her newest single Red Flag, taken from her debut album Waiting, wastes no time delving into the explicit visualizations of physical intimacy throughout her fire-fuelled relationship.

From whispers to howls, the track portrays what it feels like to experience turbulent emotions when navigating the perplexing nature of inconsistent and toxic love.

Red Flag, focuses on the darker side of relationships and the blinding habits that come as a result of craving intimacy and affection. Sultry instrumentals encompass the track as Bri unveils her ethereal vocals that represent the relationship’s pain and heartache, further elucidating the physical affliction experienced throughout.

“Red Flag was a really uncomfortable song to write and probably the hardest to get right production wise,” Bri explains.

“The chorus speaks to the blinding red flags that I noticed once all the debris started clearing from my head.”

Each track from her upcoming album Waiting, releasing June 17th this year, focuses on the timeline of Bri’s relationship, the ups and down, nitty gritty, and the truthfully chaotic memories she recalls.

Red Flag is out now.

