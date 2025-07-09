Paola Pivi exhibition brings explosion of colour to AGWA

The Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA) is bringing a fabulous exhibition from celebrated comtemporary artist Paola Pivi to Perth later this year.

The Italian-born artist is known for playfully blurring the line between fantasy and reality, incorporating animals and everyday objects in surreal scenarios.

I don’t like it – I love it includes everything from multicoloured, feathered polar bears to zebras in arctic landscapes and aeroplanes in public plazas – her works are exploding with joy while exploring the depths of consumerism, sustainability, displacement and humanity.

“Pivi’s art transforms our expectations of what an artwork can be. It’s delightful, thoughtful and deeply human,” said AGWA Director Colin Walker.

“With this exhibition, we aim to offer Western Australians and visitors a rare opportunity to experience the full spectrum of her incredible imagination and insight.”

Paola Pivi

Three new feathered polar bears have been created for the AGWA show. The team says Pivi’s iconic bears symbolise a connection between humanity and the natural world and highlight the vulnerability polar bears face with climate change.



Paola Pivi – I don’t like it, I love it, runs at AGWA from 8 November 2025 – 26 April.

