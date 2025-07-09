Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Paola Pivi exhibition brings explosion of colour to AGWA

Culture

The Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA) is bringing a fabulous exhibition from celebrated comtemporary artist Paola Pivi to Perth later this year.

The Italian-born artist is known for playfully blurring the line between fantasy and reality, incorporating animals and everyday objects in surreal scenarios.

- Advertisement -

I don’t like it – I love it includes everything from multicoloured, feathered polar bears to zebras in arctic landscapes and aeroplanes in public plazas – her works are exploding with joy while exploring the depths of consumerism, sustainability, displacement and humanity.

“Pivi’s art transforms our expectations of what an artwork can be. It’s delightful, thoughtful and deeply human,” said AGWA Director Colin Walker.

“With this exhibition, we aim to offer Western Australians and visitors a rare opportunity to experience the full spectrum of her incredible imagination and insight.”

Paola Pivi

Three new feathered polar bears have been created for the AGWA show. The team says Pivi’s iconic bears symbolise a connection between humanity and the natural world and highlight the vulnerability polar bears face with climate change.

Paola Pivi – I don’t like it, I love it, runs at AGWA from 8 November 2025 – 26 April.

Latest

Culture

Julia Zemiro to host ABC’s new true-crime panel show ‘Crime Night!’

0
"Anyone who loves bingeing the latest true crime podcast, or playing detective in the group chat, this is the show for you."
Community

LGBTIQA+ Diversity and Inclusion workshop coming to Applecross Anglican Church

0
The event offers a relaxed opportunity to learn more about how to better promote LGBTIQA+ inclusion.
Lifestyle

Unwrap Christmas in July at The Queens

0
Warm up your winter and get into the yuletide spirit extra early this year with Christmas in July at The Queens Hotel.
News

“Stop dithering” Peter Tatchell calls on UK government to tackle conversion therapy

0
Labour have failed to take action during their first year in government.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Julia Zemiro to host ABC’s new true-crime panel show ‘Crime Night!’

0
"Anyone who loves bingeing the latest true crime podcast, or playing detective in the group chat, this is the show for you."
Community

LGBTIQA+ Diversity and Inclusion workshop coming to Applecross Anglican Church

0
The event offers a relaxed opportunity to learn more about how to better promote LGBTIQA+ inclusion.
Lifestyle

Unwrap Christmas in July at The Queens

0
Warm up your winter and get into the yuletide spirit extra early this year with Christmas in July at The Queens Hotel.
News

“Stop dithering” Peter Tatchell calls on UK government to tackle conversion therapy

0
Labour have failed to take action during their first year in government.
News

Funding cuts to HIV services across the globe have got experts sounding the alarm  

0
Experts heading to the 13th IAS Conference on HIV Science warn global HIV gains at risk amid sudden funding cuts.  

Julia Zemiro to host ABC’s new true-crime panel show ‘Crime Night!’

OUTinPerth -
"Anyone who loves bingeing the latest true crime podcast, or playing detective in the group chat, this is the show for you."
Read more

LGBTIQA+ Diversity and Inclusion workshop coming to Applecross Anglican Church

OUTinPerth -
The event offers a relaxed opportunity to learn more about how to better promote LGBTIQA+ inclusion.
Read more

Unwrap Christmas in July at The Queens

OUTinPerth -
Warm up your winter and get into the yuletide spirit extra early this year with Christmas in July at The Queens Hotel.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture