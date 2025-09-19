Brigitte Macron will prove that she’s a cis-gender woman for lawsuit

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will put forward scientific and photographic evidence to prove that she is a cis-gender woman as part of a lawsuit against conservative blogger Candice Owens.

In July the couple filed a lawsuit in the USA agaisnt Owens after she claimed in her podcast that Brigitte Macron is a transgender woman who was born with the name Jean-Michel Trogneux. Owens has claimed that she’ll stake her entire professional reputation on the claim, and subsequently authored a eight-part podcast on the claim.

Trogneux is Brigitte Macron’s older brother, and the Macrons have highlighted that he attended both of the French President’s inaugurations as a guest.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 25, 2018 : The French president Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte Macron at Elysee Palace during the state visit of the chinese president. (Shutterstock).

Speaking to the BBC the couple’s US lawyer said the claims made by Owens were false and had been incredibly upsetting to Brigitte Macron, and a distraction to her husband.

Lawyer Tom Clare said the court would hear clear evidence to prove Macron was born a woman.

“Expert testimony will come out that will be scientific in nature.” he said, without giving specific detail of what the testimony would cover.

“It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way,” he said. “But she is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight.”

Brigitte Macron first met her now husband when he was a teenager and she ran a theatre workshop at his high school. She has three children from her previous marriage and seven grand children.