Brigitte Macron will prove that she’s a cis-gender woman for lawsuit

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will put forward scientific and photographic evidence to prove that she is a cis-gender woman as part of a lawsuit against conservative blogger Candice Owens.
In July the couple filed a lawsuit in the USA agaisnt Owens after she claimed in her podcast that Brigitte Macron is a transgender woman who was born with the name Jean-Michel Trogneux. Owens has claimed that she’ll stake her entire professional reputation on the claim, and subsequently authored a eight-part podcast on the claim.
Trogneux is Brigitte Macron’s older brother, and the Macrons have highlighted that he attended both of the French President’s inaugurations as a guest.
Speaking to the BBC the couple’s US lawyer said the claims made by Owens were false and had been incredibly upsetting to Brigitte Macron, and a distraction to her husband.
Lawyer Tom Clare said the court would hear clear evidence to prove Macron was born a woman.
“Expert testimony will come out that will be scientific in nature.” he said, without giving specific detail of what the testimony would cover.
“It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way,” he said. “But she is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight.”
Brigitte Macron first met her now husband when he was a teenager and she ran a theatre workshop at his high school. She has three children from her previous marriage and seven grand children.