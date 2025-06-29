Search
Broadway Bares raises funds for HIV with streamy showcase of talent

Dancers and singers from New York’s theatre community presented a spicy and steamy one-off show for a vital cause earlier this month.

For decades Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised millions of dollars for HIV/AIDS related causes, and recently they held on of their biggest fundraisers of the year Broadway Bares.

The annual show first began in 1992 sees performers deliver strip-tease numbers and to date they’ve raised over 22.5 million from this event alone. Over the years big stars including Andrew Rannells, Billy Porter, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Frankie J. Grande, and many others have participated.

The 2025 outing had a Wizard of Oz theme, and a highlights package has been shared online.

More than 200 dancers to part in this years show on Sunday 22nd June which was held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. They set a record adding an additional $2,447,967 to the fundraising drive.

This year’s show featured Bradley Gibson (The Lion King) playing a character called Dante who is fresh from Kansas, he’s thrown into the world of Oz where he first meets Toddrick Hall as the fabulous Gurrlinda.

His adventure then saw him encounter many current Broadway stars including Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like it Hot), 2025 Tony winner Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Tony winner Alex Newell (Shucked), Peppermint (Head Over Heels, TV’s RuPaul’s Drag Race) and the Boy Band Project’s Jesse Corbin.

There was also a surprise appearance from Sunset Boulevard star and former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

Each number performed in the show was put together by a different Broadway choreographer.

The show ended with J. Harrison Ghee performing a rousing rendition of the Diana Ross camp classic I’m Coming Out.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

