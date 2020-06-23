Check out the trailer for ‘Summer of 85’ from Francois Ozon

Film,Screen | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The Cannes Film Festival was cancelled this year, but one of the highly anticipated films of the festival is heading straight to cinemas, it’s the latest film from acclaimed director Francois Ozon.

Summer of 85 is a story of friendship and love between two teenage boys at a seaside resort in Normandy in the mid-1980s. When 16-year-old Alexis capsizes off the coast of Le Tréport, 18-year-old David heroically saves him. Alexis thinks he’s just met the friend of his dreams. But will the dream last more than one summer?

Ozon wrote the screenplay based on a novel by British author Aidan Chambers. The film has a soundtrack that captures the mid 80s vibe with songs from The Cure, Bananarama and Rod Stewart, and from the trailer they also nail the mid decade fashion too.

The director work often focuses on sexuality, and he has made a series of acclaimed short films and features over his career including Water Drops on Burning Rocks, 8 Women and Swimming Pool.

The films stars Félix Lefebvre and Benjamin Voisin, and will arrive in French cinemas in July, no dates ave been announced yet for international release.

Check out the trailer.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.