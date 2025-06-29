Frankie Grande checks into the ‘Hotel Rock Bottom’

Frankie Grande is back with a new song, and this time it’s a more tender ballad than his previous offerings.

It’s all about how you got to acknowledge where you’re at before you can stand to build back again. Halfway through the track transform into a joyful celebration of recovery and rebirth.

The song allows Grande to show off a powerful vocal, and a the video has some dance moves too.

The song is the title track from Grande’s just released album and follows on from previous singles Boys and Rhythm of Love.

Grande might be best know for being the half-brother of pop superstar Ariana Grande, but he’s also appeared in a string of Broadway musicals including Rock of Ages and Mama Mia.

He’s also shown his talents as a dancer, actor, singer, TV host and YouTuber, and is on the board of US activist organisation GLAAD.

Grande spoke about the new album in an interview with ABC News said the whole album was a love letter to his personal journey.

“I’m eight years sober now and the journey has been long, and the title track is that moment when I made the decision, ‘Am I going to get sober and go to rehab or am I basically going to check out of life.'” he said.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help.” was Grande’s message to people who are struggling with substance abuse. “It is the hardest thing you’ll ever, ever, do.”

“If you’re out there and you’re struggling, find someone you can tell, ask for help, and I promise you help will be there.”

Grande also shared that he’d channeled his love of sci-fi into the album begging producers to add lots of sci-fi sounds into the mix.

Hotel Rock Bottom is available now.