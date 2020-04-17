Check out the trailer for upcoming LGBTIQ+ drama ‘Sublet’

Israeli director Eytan Fox continues to explore the intersection of LGBTIQ+ life and Judaism with his upcoming ninth feature film.

Originally set to debut at Tribeca Film Festival this year, Sublet tells the story of Michael; a New York Times travel writer who heads to Tel Aviv where “the energy of the city and relationship with a younger man who becomes his tour guide bring him back to life.”

Sublet stars Tony award winner John Benjamin Hickey (Jessica Jones, The Good Wife, Manhattan) as Michael, and Niv Nissim making his on-screen debut as Tomer.

Speaking to NewNowNext, Fox explains how the intergenerational differences between the characters guides the film’s narrative.

“Michael is in a monogamous, long-term relationship, while Tomer lives in a world of casual sex and meet his partners via apps,” Fox said.

“It becomes clear as they speak that while Michael says that committing to one person is the greatest joy life has to offer and Tomer is put off by the idea of limiting himself to a relationship, both are struggling with how to connect, romantically and sexually.”

Check out the short scene below.

